Worker dies after falling through roof of Green Acres Baptist Church gym

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2022 at 3:54 pm
Worker dies after falling through roof of Green Acres Baptist Church gymTYLER – Tyler police say a worker was killed Monday morning after falling through the roof of the gymnasium on the grounds of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Officer Andy Erbaugh said there was work in progress on the roof and the worker fell through to the gym floor around 9 a.m. It wasn’t immediately clear what made him fall, and Erbaugh said in a phone interview that TPD’s only involvement in the case was to make sure there was no criminal activity involved. The identity of the victim was not immediately known. The investigation will largely be handled by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).



