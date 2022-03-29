Tyler man pleads guilty to trafficking Alabama teen

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2022 at 11:58 am

TYLER — A Tyler man pleaded guilty on Monday to child exploitation violations. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 20, pleaded guilty to transporting a 13-year-old girl from Alabama to engage in sexual activity. Skipworth reportedly admitted in court that in April 2021, he transported a 13-year-old he met online from the state of Alabama to his residence in Tyler to commit the offense of sexual abuse of a minor. According to a press release, Skipworth’s conviction is the result of a cooperative effort involving the FBI, Tyler Police Department, and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, who undertook the investigation after analyzing GPS data associated with the phone of a child who had been reported missing by her foster parents in Alabama. Skipworth faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life, as well as having to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

