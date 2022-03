Portion of Lindale under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2022 at 11:58 am

LINDALE — The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice to customers on Woodsprings Road from Pearl Street to Shelly Drive and all of Shelly Drive. Crews started work to relocate a water main at 9:00 Tuesday morning. Contact the City of Lindale at 903-882-4948 with any questions.

Go Back