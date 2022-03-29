Today is Tuesday March 29, 2022
NFL requiring all teams to hire minority or woman offensive coach

March 29, 2022
Bryan Allen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The NFL on Monday announced new rules to guarantee more opportunities for minorities and women.

Beginning this upcoming season, all 32 teams will be required to hire a minority or woman in a prominent offensive coaching position.

The move comes as the league has been facing increasing pressure and criticism that its minority initiatives have not been doing enough.

ABC News’ Trevor Ault appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to detail the changes:

