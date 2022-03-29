Today is Tuesday March 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UConn Huskies beat NC State in double-overtime to advance to Final Four

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2022 at 6:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) -- The UConn's women's basketball team is headed to its 14th straight Final Four appearance after defeating No. 1 seed NC State in a tough battle Monday night.

It took two overtimes but the No. 2 seed Huskies were able to top the Wolfpack 91-87 in the Elite Eight matchup at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers led the team with 27 points, followed by guard Christyn Williams, who scored 21.

The Huskies will now go up against No. 1 seed Stanford on Friday. Tip off begins at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design