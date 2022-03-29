UConn Huskies beat NC State in double-overtime to advance to Final Four

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2022 at 6:20 am

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) -- The UConn's women's basketball team is headed to its 14th straight Final Four appearance after defeating No. 1 seed NC State in a tough battle Monday night.

It took two overtimes but the No. 2 seed Huskies were able to top the Wolfpack 91-87 in the Elite Eight matchup at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers led the team with 27 points, followed by guard Christyn Williams, who scored 21.

The Huskies will now go up against No. 1 seed Stanford on Friday. Tip off begins at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back