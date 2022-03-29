Today is Tuesday March 29, 2022
Officials: South Texas wildfire destroys 3 homes, none hurt

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2022 at 4:39 am
CASTROVILLE (AP) – Officials say a wildfire has burned more an 1,000 acres in South Texas, forcing people to evacuate, destroying three homes and knocking out power to more than 100 others. Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster in Medina County during a Sunday news conference. He says the blaze that’s forced 40 households to evacuate was 10% contained. The fire has not caused any injuries or deaths. Officials in the county west of San Antonio warned residents that there was still high risk of the flames spreading. The fire began late Friday and worsened Sunday because of strong winds and low humidity.



