More lane closures on Toll 49

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 5:57 pm
More lane closures on Toll 49TYLER – The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is continuing maintenance work on Toll 49 and is advising motorists to be aware of the following traffic disruptions on Toll 49 the week of March 28 from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. Monday night/Tuesday morning: lanes between US 69 North of Lindale and FM 16 going north down to one lane, lanes between 110 South and 64 northbound down to one lane; Tuesday night/Wednesday morning: lanes between Hwy 31 South and SH-155 North down to one lane, lanes between SH-155 East and Hwy 178 West down to one lane; Wednesday night/Thursday morning, lanes between Hwy 756 East and Hwy 110 West down to one lane. Motorists can stay updated on closures and road conditions on Toll 49 by visiting this link.



