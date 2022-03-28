Man found guilty in ATV shooting

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 3:53 pm

MARSHALL — The suspect charged in a 2018 ATV shooting in Marshall has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to six years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Richard Blayne Anderson of Beckville faced up to 99 years in prison. 25-year-old Keith Carr was killed at an ATV park, and Anderson was found passed out by authorities in a truck near Carr’s body. A witness reportedly told police that Anderson had allegedly assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend, which reportedly led Carr to confront him. When he did, Anderson shot him multiple times, according to authorities.

