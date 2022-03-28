Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ committed felony obstruction in effort to overturn election

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 11:38 am

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge has found that former President Donald Trump "more likely than not" committed felony obstruction in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The judge said Trump's former lawyer John Eastman must turn over documents to the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the attack on the U.S Capitol.

Story developing...

