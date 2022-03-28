Today is Monday March 28, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 11:33 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3226 Monday and Tuesday, then moving out to SH 64 just outside of Chapel Hill headed east. This will be under one-way traffic worked by flaggers. Gregg County crews will be working on bridge channel maintenance on SL 281 at Birdsong Rd. If they complete this project, the crew will then start edge maintenance on FM 449 eastbound and westbound. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



