Today is Monday March 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ defeats ‘The Batman’ at box office with $31 million debut

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 11:17 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount Pictures

The Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum romantic treasure hunt romp The Lost City hit paydirt at the box office over the weekend, unseating last week's champ The Batman with a $31 million debut. 

Matt Reeves' acclaimed Caped Crusader film swung in at second place in its fourth week in theaters, taking in $20.1 million. To date, the movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight and Paul Dano as The Riddler, has earned more than $332 million domestically, and has a worldwide total to date of more than $672 million. 

In third place this week was the RRR, from Indian director SS Rajamouli. The picture made around $10 million, slightly under what was expected from the hitmaker.

In fourth place this week was the Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation Uncharted, which added $4.9 million to its coffers; to date, the film has made more than $357 million globally.

In other Tom Holland-related news, however, his Spider Man: No Way Home crossed the rarefied $800 million domestic high-water mark; while it landed at #8 this week, it has made more than $1.8 billion worldwide since its release in December.

Rounding out the Top Five this week was the manga film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which earned $4.5 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design