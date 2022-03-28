Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ defeats ‘The Batman’ at box office with $31 million debut

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 11:17 am

Paramount Pictures

The Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum romantic treasure hunt romp The Lost City hit paydirt at the box office over the weekend, unseating last week's champ The Batman with a $31 million debut.

Matt Reeves' acclaimed Caped Crusader film swung in at second place in its fourth week in theaters, taking in $20.1 million. To date, the movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight and Paul Dano as The Riddler, has earned more than $332 million domestically, and has a worldwide total to date of more than $672 million.

In third place this week was the RRR, from Indian director SS Rajamouli. The picture made around $10 million, slightly under what was expected from the hitmaker.

In fourth place this week was the Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation Uncharted, which added $4.9 million to its coffers; to date, the film has made more than $357 million globally.

In other Tom Holland-related news, however, his Spider Man: No Way Home crossed the rarefied $800 million domestic high-water mark; while it landed at #8 this week, it has made more than $1.8 billion worldwide since its release in December.

Rounding out the Top Five this week was the manga film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which earned $4.5 million.

