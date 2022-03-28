Today is Monday March 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Report: Albert Pujols to return to Cardinals on one-year deal

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 10:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Albert Pujols is reportedly returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, the team with which his career in the majors began.

Sources tell ESPN that the 42-year-old first baseman and the Cardinals reached an agreement Sunday night on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million for this upcoming season.  His official return to the team is pending a physical.

Pujols’ time in St. Louis began in 2001. During his 11 seasons with the team, he won two World Series titles, was named the National League MVP three times and was chosen to appear in the All-Star Game nine times.

During the 2011 offseason, Pujols left St. Louis to play with the Los Angeles Angels, signing a 10-year contract with the team. In 2021, he was released from the Angels and ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In his MLB career, Pujols has compiled a .297 batting average with 679 home runs and 2,150 RBIs.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design