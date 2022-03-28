Today is Monday March 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Scoreboard roundup — 3/27/22

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 5:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New York 104, Detroit 102
Boston 134, Minnesota 112
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104
Washington 123, Golden State 115
New Orleans 116, LA Lakers 108
Dallas 114, Utah 100
Charlotte 119 Brooklyn 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 4, NY Islanders 1
NY Rangers 5, Buffalo 4 (OT)
Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2
Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1 (OT)
Toronto 5, Florida 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 2 (SO)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas 76, Miami 50

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Orlando City 1, Portland 1 (Tie)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design