Scoreboard roundup — 3/27/22

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 5:54 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York 104, Detroit 102

Boston 134, Minnesota 112

Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104

Washington 123, Golden State 115

New Orleans 116, LA Lakers 108

Dallas 114, Utah 100

Charlotte 119 Brooklyn 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4, NY Islanders 1

NY Rangers 5, Buffalo 4 (OT)

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1 (OT)

Toronto 5, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2 (SO)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas 76, Miami 50

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Orlando City 1, Portland 1 (Tie)

