Scoreboard roundup — 3/27/22

Scoreboard roundup — 3/27/22Posted/updated on: March 28, 2022 at 5:54 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New York 104, Detroit 102
Boston 134, Minnesota 112
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104
Washington 123, Golden State 115
New Orleans 116, LA Lakers 108
Dallas 114, Utah 100
Charlotte 119 Brooklyn 110
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 4, NY Islanders 1
NY Rangers 5, Buffalo 4 (OT)
Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2
Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1 (OT)
Toronto 5, Florida 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 2 (SO)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas 76, Miami 50
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Orlando City 1, Portland 1 (Tie)
