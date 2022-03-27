Today is Sunday March 27, 2022
Oscars 2022: The complete winners list

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2022 at 11:09 pm
ABC

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Picture
CODA

Best Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Actor
Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA, Sian Heder

Best Original Screenplay
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Best Animated Feature
Encanto

Best Animated Short
The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short
The Long Goodbye

Best Cinematography
Dune

Best Costume Design
Cruella

Best Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul

Best Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball

Best Editing
Dune

Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Production Design
Dune

Best Original Score
Dune

Best Original Song
"No Time to Die” from No Time to Die

Best Sound
Dune

Best Visual Effects
Dune

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



