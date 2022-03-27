Oscars 2022: The complete winners list

Oscars 2022: The complete winners listPosted/updated on: March 27, 2022 at 11:09 pm
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Picture
CODA
Best Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Actor
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA, Sian Heder
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Best Animated Short
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short
The Long Goodbye
Best Cinematography
Dune
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Best Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Best Editing
Dune
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Production Design
Dune
Best Original Score
Dune
Best Original Song
"No Time to Die” from No Time to Die
Best Sound
Dune
Best Visual Effects
Dune
