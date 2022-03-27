Oscars 2022: ‘CODA’﻿ wins Best Picture

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2022 at 10:58 pm

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The 94th annual Academy Awards named CODA Best Picture, beating out a category with a whopping 10 nominees.

This marks the first time a movie from a streaming service claimed the night's highest honor, as it was offered by Apple TV+. CODA became the film to beat on Sunday, winning all three awards for which it was nominated -- Best Actor in a Supporting Role, which was won by Troy Kotsur, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

CODA ﻿is a heartwarming story about a musically talented teenager and her relationship with her deaf parents and deaf brother.

The award was presented by ﻿Lady Gaga ﻿and ﻿Liza Minnelli﻿.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back