Today is Sunday March 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS win Best Original Song for “No Time to Die”

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2022 at 10:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS won the Oscar for Best Original Song at Sunday's Academy Awards. "No Time to Die," from the James Bond film of the same name, had already brought the duo a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

"Oh my God! Oh my Gosh. This is so unbelievable!" Billie laughed.

After thanking everyone they worked with on the song, FINNEAS said thank you to "our parents, who have always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes." He added, "We love you as parents and we love you as real people too!"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design