Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS win Best Original Song for “No Time to Die”

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2022 at 10:18 pm

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS won the Oscar for Best Original Song at Sunday's Academy Awards. "No Time to Die," from the James Bond film of the same name, had already brought the duo a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

"Oh my God! Oh my Gosh. This is so unbelievable!" Billie laughed.

After thanking everyone they worked with on the song, FINNEAS said thank you to "our parents, who have always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes." He added, "We love you as parents and we love you as real people too!"

