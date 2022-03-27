Oscars 2022: Questlove emotionally accepts award for Best Documentary

Questlove became overwhelmed with emotion as he accepted the 2022 Oscar for Best Documentary during the 94th Academy Award ceremony held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While accepting the award for his Summer of Soul documentary based on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Film Festival, he said, "It's not lost on me that the festival should have been something that my beautiful mother, my dad, should have taken me to when I was five years old," before getting choked up and adding, "This is such a stunning moment for me right now. This is not about me. This is about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain."

"Just know in 2022, this is not just a 1969 story about marginalized people in Harlem," he starts before admittedly getting overwhelmed.

Pulling himself together he continued, "I'll thank everyone proper when I get off stage... I'm so happy right now, I could cry. Thank you."

