Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS perform “No Time to Die”

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2022 at 9:38 pm
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS took the Oscar stage Sunday night to perform their nominated song "No Time to Die," from the James Bond film of the same name.

With FINNEAS at the piano, Billie began the performance seated on a stool, wearing a voluminous black outfit and black hair. Angular laser lights flanked her as she sang and eventually stood up to finish the haunting song. An orchestra backed the pair up for their performance.

The duo was introduced by Oscar-winner Rami Malek, who played the villain in No Time to Die.

Billie and FINNEAS have already won a Grammy and a Golden Globe for the song.

