Tyler police are searching for murder suspect

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2022 at 7:53 pm
Tyler police are searching for murder suspectTYLER — Tyler police are searching for a suspect who is accused of murdering a 53-year-old man and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to our news partner KETK. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler. On Saturday, Tyler PD said they received a welfare concern call at a residence in the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway. Upon arrival, officials say they found a crime scene where foul play was suspected and they began an investigation. Sunday morning, detectives determined that a homicide occurred at the residence, according to a release. At approximately 11:10 a.m., the body of a 53-year-old white male was found in a heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of East Duncan Street in northeast Tyler, the release stated. Officials say that additional arrests are expected to be made. The man’s identity has not yet been released, but an autopsy was ordered. Jones’ whereabouts are unknown but police are asking anyone with information to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833).



