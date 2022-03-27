Rusk County fire 50% contained, no homes in danger at this time

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2022 at 8:49 am

NEW LONDON — Multiple fire units in Rusk County are currently working a large fire just outside of New London, according to our news partner KETK. Rusk County officials have confirmed that fire conditions have improved with more than 50% of the fire contained. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has stated that there are no homes or structures that are in danger and evacuations are not being anticipated. The fire is currently between County Road 143 and State Highway 42, according to officials with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

