Man sentenced 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault, indecency with child in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2022 at 8:26 am

GREGG COUNTY – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. According to our news partner KETK, Joshua Wade Robinson was found guilty in the 188th District Court of Gregg County. A jury sentenced Robinson to 20 years in prison and according to the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, he will be required to serve half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. “We would like to commend the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for conducting this investigation and keeping our citizens safe,” said the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

