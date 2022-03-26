Today is Saturday March 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man sentenced 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault, indecency with child in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2022 at 8:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man sentenced 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault, indecency with child in Gregg CountyGREGG COUNTY – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. According to our news partner KETK, Joshua Wade Robinson was found guilty in the 188th District Court of Gregg County. A jury sentenced Robinson to 20 years in prison and according to the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, he will be required to serve half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. “We would like to commend the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for conducting this investigation and keeping our citizens safe,” said the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design