Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 11:34 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies back in 2015 while he had his arms raised. Video showed that Gilbert Flores had his arms up and holding a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff’s deputies. A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez. Flores’ family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores’ constitutional rights. The San Antonio Express-News reports that attorneys for Flores’ family argued that the deputies were not in danger when they opened fire. Attorneys representing the officers argued that Flores remained a threat because he refused to drop the knife.



