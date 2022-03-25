Adjusting the city map: City of Tyler hears feedback on street expansion

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 11:41 am

TYLER – Tyler officials want to make the drive around Rose City easier but it requires changes to the map, according to our news partner KTEK. “There’s a lot of confusion and concern about the development of this road. Everybody here present is interested in the best things for Tyler. That was clear in everyone who spoke,” says Lead Pastor of Dayspring Methodist Church, Kris Bagley. One proposed amendment plans to extend Waljm Street in South Tyler. Eventually, connecting it with Market Square Boulevard and West Grande Boulevard.

“There are a lot of streets that are connecting to South Broadway that it is the only way they can get into and out of businesses. South Town (Drive) is a great example, whereas all the people coming to Walmart and Target through both of those locations,” says Metropolitan Management PO, Michael Howell.The changes could possibly affect residents and businesses in the area including Dayspring Methodist Church. They were previously concerned it would cut into their space for worship. After city officials had the chance to hear them out, the city says that will not happen. Now, officials are asking for more feedback from neighbors, hoping they can answer any doubts. “My understanding is that this conversation is not over today. This conversation will continue and I appreciate the city’s movement and consider this an act of good favor to extend the conversation and invite all parties to the table. We will be a part of that as well,” said Pastor Bagley. City staff will be holding conversations with residents and businesses for fine-tuning of the project. “This is by no means a final plan. It is just a concept and it is very fluid and open to change,” said Communications Director for the City of Tyler, Julie Goodgame. The City of Tyler is planning additional meetings regarding the Master Street Plan.

