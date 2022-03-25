Today is Friday March 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dairy Queen releases new spring-inspired, lilac-hued dipped cone

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 9:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Dairy Queen

(NEW YORK) -- Pale pastel colors and fresh fruit are just a couple of indicators that we've left winter behind and moved on to sunnier spring days ahead.

Dairy Queen has embraced both the flavors and colors for spring with a dose of nostalgia for its latest limited-time menu addition.

The light purple hued fruity blast dipped cone is made with DQ world-famous soft serve in a cone that's dipped into a fruity cereal flavored shell.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design