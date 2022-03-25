Today is Friday March 25, 2022
Krispy Kreme’s March Madness promo gives new meaning to Sweet 16

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 9:51 am
leezsnow/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- When it comes to the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, brackets are either busted or booming. So one brand came up with a way to sweeten the experience for everyone.

Krispy Kreme announced on Thursday that through Sunday, March 27 all guests who bring in their bracket -- whether it's on paper or an app -- will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut each day they do so.

Customers who join the confectioner's rewards program can also get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen through Monday, April 4.

The offer is valid in shop, drive thru and online with the Krispy Kreme app.

