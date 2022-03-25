Weekend watchlist: Oscars edition

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 8:07 am

In honor of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday, here’s a look at some of the nominated films that are available to watch on streaming. Let’s start with HBO Max.



Witness the sci-fic epic Dune, which earned an impressive 10 nominations and became the sixth film in Oscar history to be nominated in all seven technical categories. You can also watch Drive My Car, Japan’s first film to ever be nominated for best picture. It also scored recognition in the best director, adapted screenplay, and international feature categories. The Japanese film Drive My Car, which was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature, can also be streamed for free on HBO Max.



Over on Disney+, discover the magical Madrigal family in Encanto, which picked up nominations for best animated feature, best score, and best original song. There's also West Side Story, which racked up seven nominations, including best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose as Anita –- the same role which won Rita Moreno her Oscar in 1962.



On Apple TV+, watch the heartwarming drama CODA, which earned three nominations in the best picture, adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor categories.

On Hulu, you can catch up with Spencer, the Princess Diana biopic that earned Kristen Stewart a Best Actress nomination, as well as The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which earned a pair of nominations: Best Actress for Jessica Chastain, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the team that transformed her into the titular televangelist.

Amazon Studios produced Being The Ricardos, and it's streaming on Amazon Prime. The film earned a trio of nominations: Best Actor for Javier Bardem, Best Actress for Nicole Kidman and Best Supporting Actor for Whiplash Oscar winner JK Simmons.



And, finally, on Netflix, you can watch Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which leads the pack with a whopping 12 nominations, including best picture. The streaming service is also home to tick...tick...BOOM!, which earned a pair, including a Best Actor nom for Andrew Garfield. Nightmare Alley, Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro's noir drama starring Oscar winners Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett can also be found on Netflix. The film picked up nominations for Best Picture, Production Design, Costume Design and Cinematography. And the streaming service is also home to Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, which earned nominations for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Editing and Score.



If you don't have any of these paid streaming services, you can rent the nominated films for a price on YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video. That's where you can catch up with Belfast, which scored nominations for Best Picture, Best Director for Kenneth Branagh, Best Supporting Actor (Ciaran Hinds), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, and Best Song, for Van Morrison's “Down to Joy”.



Make sure to tune into the live Academy Awards ceremony Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m., only on ABC. Happy streaming!

