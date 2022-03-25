Today is Friday March 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Southwest will add a fourth fare level to boost revenue

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 8:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is adding a new, fourth fare category to try to boost revenue. Southwest said Thursday that the new tickets will be more expensive than a basic Wanna Get Away ticket, but cheaper than other seats. It’s the first major change in Southwest’s fare structure since 2007. Southwest officials think the changes will be especially appealing to business travelers. Airlines frequently tinker with fares and fees to squeeze more revenue from passengers.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design