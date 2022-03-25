Today is Friday March 25, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 3/24/22

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 5:36 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto 117, Cleveland 104
Memphis 133, Indiana 103
Milwaukee 114, Washington 102
New Orleans 126, Chicago 109
Phoenix 140, Denver 130

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 4, Montreal 3
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Dallas 4, Carolina 3 (SO)
NY Islanders 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2 (OT)
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Vegas 6, Nashville 1
Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3 (SO)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arkansas 74, Gonzaga 68
Houston 72, Arizona 60
Villanova 63, Michigan 55
Duke 78, Texas Tech 73

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



