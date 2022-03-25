Today is Friday March 25, 2022
Three US Muslims sue over religious questioning by officers

March 25, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Three Muslim Americans have filed a lawsuit alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel. The men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles. The lawsuit says the questioning violated the men’s rights to freedom of religion and protection against unequal treatment. A Texas man says he was asked about his religious beliefs and practices at Los Angeles International Airport in 2019 and his personal journal and phone were searched. A message seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.



