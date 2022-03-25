Today is Friday March 25, 2022
High court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 7:55 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court says states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions. The court ruled Thursday in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, who challenged state rules that would have forced his pastor to remain silent and apart from him as he is put to death. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in an 8-1 opinion joined by conservative and liberal justices that “it is possible to accommodate Ramirez’s sincere religious beliefs without delaying or impeding his execution.” Some other states and the federal government have recently carried out executions where audible prayer and some physical contact were permitted in the execution chamber.



