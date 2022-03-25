Justices reject Texas college official’s claims over censure

WASHINGTON (AP) – A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled against an elected public college official in Texas who complained his colleagues’ censure of his actions violated his free speech rights. The justices had stepped into a long-running dispute between the Houston Community College board of trustees and member Dave Wilson. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his opinion for the court Thursday that Wilson has sued his colleagues on several occasions, arranged for robocalls against some and even hired a private investigator to try to prove another didn’t live in the district she represents. In 2018, the board adopted a resolution of censure against Wilson, calling his conduct inappropriate and reprehensible.

