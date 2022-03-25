Today is Friday March 25, 2022
Texas Democrat Filemon Vela resigning early from Congress

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 7:55 am
BROWNSVILLE (AP) – One of the first House Democrats to announce he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2022 is leaving Congress early. Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas said Thursday he is leaving office and taking a job with the lobbying firm Akin Gump. He says it’s time to move on but has not yet determined his final day in office. Thirty other House Democrats are not seeking reelection, leaving the party’s fragile majority in jeopardy heading into the midterm elections. Fifteen House Republicans are also retiring.



