Willie Nelson, wife struggled to vote absentee in primary

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2022 at 7:55 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Country music legend Willie Nelson couldn’t just sit around if he wanted to vote in the March primary in Texas. Nelson’s wife says she and her husband made two attempts to obtain absentee ballots to vote in Travis County’s March 1 primary. Annie D’Angelo-Nelson tells the Austin American-Statesman she and her husband had to apply twice before they met the requirements of Texas’ new election laws. She said their first applications were rejected because of inconsistent identification information provided on the forms. She said they’re concerned for those wanting absentee ballots but aren’t as tech-savvy as her and her musician-husband.

