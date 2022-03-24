Chiefs add a WR, sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to three-year deal

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2022 at 7:49 pm

By ESPN.com

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran wide receiver to their roster on Thursday, a day after trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a contract with the Chiefs, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed but a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that it’s a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million.

With the move, Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a former MVP in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.

For the Packers, it’s another wide receiver the team will have to replace after trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The speedy Valdes-Scantling has averaged 17.5 yards per catch since he entered the NFL in 2018, which is the fourth-highest average in the league over that span. He’s the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in yards per catch in each of the past three seasons (among those with a minimum of 25 catches).

Valdes-Scantling, 27, also joined James Lofton as the only players in Packers history with 25-plus receptions and an average of 15-plus yards per catch in each of their first four NFL seasons.

After playing in every game over his first three seasons, Valdes-Scantling missed six games last season: five because of a hamstring injury and one because of COVID-19. That limited him to just 26 catches (tying a career low) for 430 yards (a career low) and three touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2018, Valdes-Scantling dropped 12 passes in his first three seasons combined but made it through the entire 2021 season without a drop, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He has 123 receptions for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns in 59 career games.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.

