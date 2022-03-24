New prosecutor approved in Athens bus driver trial

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2022 at 4:16 pm

ATHENS – A Henderson County district judge has allowed the state attorney general to appoint a new prosecutor in the case involving a fatal school bus crash in Athens. According to our news partner KETK, the judge approved an order Monday after it was requested March 17. The order will allow any attorney from the state attorney general’s office to be appointed attorney pro tem in the case of John Franklin Stevens (pictured). Stevens, 81, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after a bus he was driving was struck by a train on Jan. 25, 2019, killing 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injuring 9-year-old Joselyne Torres. The bus reportedly was pushed one-quarter of a mile before coming to a stop.

Go Back