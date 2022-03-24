Azalea and Spring Flower Trail kicks off Friday

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2022 at 5:00 pm

TYLER — Tyler kicks off one of its signature activities on Friday. The 63rd Azalea and Spring Flower Trail runs through April 10. The trail features more than ten miles of residential gardens and historic home-sites covered with azaleas, tulips, wisteria, dogwood, and more. The event has been described as a floral wonderland and a photographer’s paradise. A number of individual events are also featured. Click here for all the information.

Go Back