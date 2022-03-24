Supreme Court endorses pastor’s laying on of hands at moment of inmate’s execution

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, in an 8-1 decision, has endorsed a pastor's audible prayer and laying of hands on an inmate at the moment of his execution, siding with a Texas death-row prisoner who challenged the state's ban on the practice during lethal injection.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion. Justice Clarence Thomas was the sole dissenter.

