Today is Thursday March 24, 2022
Supreme Court endorses pastor’s laying on of hands at moment of inmate’s execution

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2022 at 10:39 am
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, in an 8-1 decision, has endorsed a pastor's audible prayer and laying of hands on an inmate at the moment of his execution, siding with a Texas death-row prisoner who challenged the state's ban on the practice during lethal injection.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion. Justice Clarence Thomas was the sole dissenter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



