18-year-old dies after shooting at party venue in Dallas

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2022 at 8:51 am

DALLAS (AP) – Officials say an 18-year-old man who was one of 10 people shot outside of a party venue in Dallas has died. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office says Anthony Deshun Wilson died Tuesday afternoon. He was one of 10 people shot Saturday night outside The Space Dallas, which had been rented out for a spring break party. Wilson’s mother tells The Dallas Morning News that her son had attended the party with two cousins. Police have said that Wilson and the nine other victims — who ranged in age from 15 to 21 — were bystanders caught in crossfire. No arrests have been announced.

