Whitehouse breaks ground on new Whataburger

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2022 at 8:45 am

WHITEHOUSE — The City of Whitehouse community broke ground on the construction site of the first Whataburger that is coming to the city on Wednesday afternoon. Whataburger employees, DKT Investments and the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce were all in attendance, according to our news partner KETK. The first Whataburger will be located at 1051 Highway 110. The company will be hiring more than 50 local employees. The Whataburger will be joined to a Triple J C-store.

Those interested in working at the Whitehouse Whataburger restaurant can click here to find out more about benefits and salaries as well as opportunities for advancements.

“This new restaurant in Whitehouse continues Whataburger and DKT Investments’ legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service across East Texas,” said Ray Haskins, Chief Operating Officer at DKT Investments. “We’d like to give a special thanks to the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving the community and opening our doors later this year.”

