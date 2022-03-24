In Brief: Gabrielle Union joins Octavia Spencer in ‘Truth Be Told’, and more

Gabrielle Union has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s drama Truth Be Told as a new co-lead opposite Octavia Spencer for the show's third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The anthology series, based on Kathleen Barber's novel of the same name, follows Spencer's journalist-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy Scoville as she risks everything -- including her life -- to pursue truth and justice. The Cheaper by the Dozen star will play Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident. Union follows Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan and Kate Hudson, who shared top billing with Spencer in the show's first and second seasons, respectively...

Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in final talks to replace Geena Davis in CBS’ as yet untitled 'Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot,' according to Deadline. She would star opposite Skyler Astin's "talented but directionless PI" and "black sheep of the family" who agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his recently divorced, overbearing mother, whom Harden would play...

NYPD Blue alum Jimmy Smits has been tapped to star as the male lead opposite The Leftovers' Amanda Warren in the CBS pilot East New York, according to Variety. The pilot follows Regina Haywood -- played by Warren -- the newly promoted deputy inspector in an impoverished Brooklyn neighborhood whose creative methods of serving and protecting don't sit well with some of the diverse group of officers and detectives. Smits will star as 3-Star Chief John Suarez, whose "experience, commanding presence and strong moral center helps oversee the melding of communities and the precincts that serve them"...

King Richard's Tony Goldwyn is the latest actor to join the star-packed cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The star-studded roster already includes Jason Clarke, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, the latter of whom plays the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the creators of the atomic bomb. The project has been filming for several weeks in New Mexico...

