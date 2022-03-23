Conor McGregor arrested for alleged traffic violations in Dublin, Ireland

By MARC RAIMONDI

UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested for “alleged road traffic violations” Tuesday in his native Dublin, Ireland, his team confirmed Wednesday with ESPN. The Irish Independent was first to report the news.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations,” McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN in a statement. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

The Garda, Ireland, police force does not, by law, release the names of those arrested. However, spokesperson Sgt. Margaret Flanagan told ESPN in a statement that a man in his 30s was arrested for “an incident of dangerous driving” in the Palmerstown section of Dublin on Tuesday evening. Per Flanagan, the man was taken to Lucan Garda Station, where he was later charged and released “pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

McGregor, 33, is the biggest moneymaking star in UFC history. The Notorious was the first UFC fighter to ever hold two titles in two different weight divisions simultaneously, capturing both the featherweight and lightweight belts. Most recently, he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July when he fractured his leg at the end of the first round. McGregor has been training for a comeback from the devastating injury later this year.

McGregor has also had his fair share of run-ins with the law, including several driving offenses and an arrest in Brooklyn in 2018 when he threw a dolly through a bus window after a media day in an effort to get at rival UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to assault after punching an older man at a Dublin bar and was fined 1,000 euros.

