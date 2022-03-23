Today is Wednesday March 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


A live-action version of ‘Voltron’ is coming to theaters from ‘Red Notice’ director

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 4:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix

Voltron, the beloved '80s Japanese anime series that got a recent Netflix reboot with Voltron: Legendary Defender, is coming to the big screen -- in live-action form. 

The Hollywood Reporter explains that Rawson Marshall Thurber, the writer-director of the streaming service's hit action comedy Red Notice, starring Dwayne JohnsonGal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, has kicked off a bidding war with movie studios looking to back him. 

According to the trade, Thurber sent around a demo reel of what a live-action version could look like, and studios including Warner Bros., Amazon and Universal have been champing at the bit to make a deal.

Incidentally, THR points out, Netflix "isn't in the running."

For the uninitiated, Voltron was the name of a giant robot made up of robotic lions, piloted by a team of young heroes. Voltron: Defender of the Universe was the English-dubbed import of the Japanese original, Beast King GoLion.

The show was a cultural touchstone for actors and filmmakers of a certain age: it has been referenced in movies like Deadpool, and TV shows including Family Guy, Rick and Morty, and Bones, while recording artists from Eminem to Letters to Cleo have name-dropped the bot.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design