Today is Wednesday March 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Stocks fall on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 3:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Stocks fall on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back nearly all of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rose sharply again. The S&P 500 lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Technology, health care, and financial stocks were among the biggest losers. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground.

Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Bond yields eased back. U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO meeting Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design