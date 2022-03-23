Today is Wednesday March 23, 2022
Newtown families: Alex Jones fails to show up for deposition

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 3:57 pm
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawyers for relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims are asking a judge to order Infowars host Alex Jones to appear at a deposition and have him arrested if he doesn’t. The request came after the relatives’ lawyers said Jones failed to show up at a deposition in Austin, Texas, that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, after he cited undisclosed medical conditions. The deposition is in connection with the families’ defamation lawsuit against Jones for calling the massacre a hoax. A Connecticut judge has ordered Jones to appear for the deposition Thursday and is considering whether to order his arrest if he fails to show again.



