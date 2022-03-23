Oscars 2022: This year’s Best Supporting Actor/Actress nominees

Oscars 2022: This year's Best Supporting Actor/Actress nominees

The Oscars are this Sunday night! Here’s a look at the leading contenders for Best Supporting Actor and Actress.



This category seems to be the easiest to predict this year: CODA’s Troy Kotsur and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose have the most momentum going into Sunday’s ceremony.



Kotsur and the cast of CODA were both winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Kotsur also won the BAFTA for his role as the deaf father of a hearing teenage daughter. If Kotsur wins the Oscar, he’ll be the first deaf male actor to do so.



In the role of Anita, Ariana DeBose sang and danced her way through Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She’s already won the Screen Actor’s Guild Award, the BAFTA and the Golden Globe for her performance.

But of course, with the Oscars, you never know.

Besides Kotsur, the field for Best Supporting Actor includes Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both for The Power of the Dog, J.K. Simmons for Being the Ricardos, and Ciarán Hinds for Belfast.



In the Best Supporting Actress category, the other nominees are Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog, Judi Dench for Belfast and Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard.



Tune into the 94th Annual Academy Awards March 27 on ABC to see whether the predictions come true.

