Today is Wednesday March 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


First National Bank of East Texas opening Longview location

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 3:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


First National Bank of East Texas opening Longview locationLONGVIEW — First National Bank of East Texas will soon expand into Longview. That’s according to information in the Longview News-Journal passed along by Encore Multimedia, the bank’s agency of record. The bank is planning to open the new full-service branch by late May or early June. The Gilmer-based bank is renovating a former Capital One branch on West Loop 281. The bank also has branches in Big Sandy, Diana, Emory, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Ore City, Pittsburg and Quitman. In a prepared statement, bank President and CEO Danny Weems points to the bank’s “many customers that reside and work in both Upshur and Gregg Counties.” The new location will employ six people at first, with more to be added as growth proceeds.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design