First National Bank of East Texas opening Longview location

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 3:55 pm

LONGVIEW — First National Bank of East Texas will soon expand into Longview. That’s according to information in the Longview News-Journal passed along by Encore Multimedia, the bank’s agency of record. The bank is planning to open the new full-service branch by late May or early June. The Gilmer-based bank is renovating a former Capital One branch on West Loop 281. The bank also has branches in Big Sandy, Diana, Emory, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Ore City, Pittsburg and Quitman. In a prepared statement, bank President and CEO Danny Weems points to the bank’s “many customers that reside and work in both Upshur and Gregg Counties.” The new location will employ six people at first, with more to be added as growth proceeds.

