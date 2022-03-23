Council approves contract for sewer system upgrades

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 3:55 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday authorized the city manager to execute a nearly $2.6 million contract for the second of four sewer system capacity projects to rehabilitate deteriorated sanitary sewer mains. According to a news release, the project includes the construction of approximately 14,548 linear feet of sewer lines, associated manholes, connections to existing sewer lines, pavement repairs, and appurtenances. Effective April 10, 2017, the city entered a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to address Tyler’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges, according to the release.

Go Back