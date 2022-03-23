Today is Wednesday March 23, 2022
Russian national indicted in alleged cyber hacking enterprise

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 12:56 pm
Russian national indicted in cyber hacking enterpriseTYLER – A 23-year-old Russian man has been indicted in Tyler in connection with what officials term a cyber-criminal marketplace. According to a federal news release, Igor Dekhtyarchuk operated Marketplace A, which claimed to have sold access to more than 48,000 compromised email accounts and more than 39,000 compromised online accounts. Officials say last year, the FBI, through an online covert employee, made thirteen purchases of access devices from Dekhtyarchuk while accessing Marketplace A from the Eastern District of Texas. If convicted, Dekhtyarchuk faces up to 20 years in federal prison.



