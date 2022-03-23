In Brief: ‘The Love Boat’ returns as dating show; The CW renews seven shows, and more

The Love Boat is expecting you once again, only this time, it's returning as The Real Love Boat, a CBS reality dating competition series. Patterned after the hit 1970s scripted series that used Princess Cruises ships as its setting, the new series "brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love," according to CBS. "Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry" and, just as in the original, "the indispensable crew members...will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic -- and sometimes turbulent -- waters ahead." The winning couple will take home a cash prize, plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises. CBS is now casting...

The CW has given early renewals to seven of its scripted schedule, including a fifth season of All American, The Flash for a ninth, Kung Fu for a third, Nancy Drew for a fourth, Riverdale for a ninth and Superman & Lois and Walker, each for a third. “As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint,” Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO, The CW Network, said in a statement on Tuesday. The Flash's renewal for a ninth season makes it the network’s longest-running Arrowverse series, replacing Arrow, which ended after eight seasons...

Netflix has set April 29 as the premiere date for the final episodes of Grace and Frankie, according to Deadline. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be back as the titular divorcées whose husbands, played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, left them to marry each other. The series also stars Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher and Christine Woods. Grace and Frankie, now in its seventh season, first launched on Netflix in 2015...

Steven Weber will return to Chicago Med for the NBC medical drama's upcoming eighth season, according to Deadline. Weber, whose Dr. Dean Archer -- a hated, but undeniably great surgeon -- joined as a recurring cast member for the show's sixth season and upped to a series regular for season seven in a one-year deal, has closed a new deal to return as a regular in season eight, premiering later this year...

