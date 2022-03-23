Today is Wednesday March 23, 2022
Moderna will seek FDA emergency use authorization for its vaccine in kids under 6

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 7:43 am
(NEW YORK) -- Moderna said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine in children under age 6.

The company released clinical trial data Wednesday showing neutralizing antibody levels were similar to those seen in adults.

The vaccine in children is a two-dose, 25-microgram shot, about a quarter of the dose used for adults.

