Moderna will seek FDA emergency use authorization for its vaccine in kids under 6

Moderna will seek FDA emergency use authorization for its vaccine in kids under 6Posted/updated on: March 23, 2022 at 7:43 am
(NEW YORK) -- Moderna said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine in children under age 6.
The company released clinical trial data Wednesday showing neutralizing antibody levels were similar to those seen in adults.
The vaccine in children is a two-dose, 25-microgram shot, about a quarter of the dose used for adults.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.